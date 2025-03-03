Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pershing Square Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.