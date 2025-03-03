Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PTRUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.11.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.