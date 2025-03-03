Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PTRUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

