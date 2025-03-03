PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 152,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,074. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $544,086.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,268.47. This trade represents a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

