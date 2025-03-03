Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.11. 73,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 228,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $981.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.