Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in February

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,425,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 2,346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,125.0 days.
Piaggio & C. Trading Down 4.3 %
PIAGF traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.20. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47. Piaggio & C. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$3.44.
About Piaggio & C.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Piaggio & C.
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.