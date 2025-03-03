Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in February

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,425,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 2,346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,125.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Trading Down 4.3 %

PIAGF traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.20. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47. Piaggio & C. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$3.44.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

