PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.