PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
