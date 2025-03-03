Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 201,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 149,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,413. Pinstripes has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

