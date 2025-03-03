Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $46,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $289.66 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.57 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

