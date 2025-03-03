Pixer Eternity (PXT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.33 Million

Pixer Eternity (PXT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Pixer Eternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pixer Eternity has a total market cap of $79.33 million and approximately $516,118.47 worth of Pixer Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pixer Eternity has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pixer Eternity Token Profile

Pixer Eternity launched on March 6th, 2023. Pixer Eternity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,398,100 tokens. Pixer Eternity’s official message board is medium.com/@pixereternity. Pixer Eternity’s official website is pixer.club. Pixer Eternity’s official Twitter account is @pixereternity.

Buying and Selling Pixer Eternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixer Eternity (PXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixer Eternity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,123,821,706.9038 in circulation. The last known price of Pixer Eternity is 0.03765956 USD and is up 11.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $587,192.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixer.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixer Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixer Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pixer Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

