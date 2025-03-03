Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.