Planning Directions Inc. Sells 455 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
