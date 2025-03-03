Planning Directions Inc. Sells 516 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 874,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

