Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 33,581 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 560.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 214,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 165,706 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Arista Networks by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,713,162. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.