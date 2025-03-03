Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

