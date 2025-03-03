Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

