Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $3 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AEM opened at $96.43 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

