Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.2 %

Intuit stock opened at $613.84 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

