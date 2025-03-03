Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $293.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

