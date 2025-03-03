Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 481 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

