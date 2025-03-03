Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

