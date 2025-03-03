Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the January 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1,340.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. 34,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.