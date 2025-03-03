Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.73 and last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 36434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POW shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.56.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.17.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.