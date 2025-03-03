Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 2.4 %

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

PLPC traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $622.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

