Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRME. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

