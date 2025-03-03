Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,411,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,398,000 after buying an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,822,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after buying an additional 128,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

