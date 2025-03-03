Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of USMC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
