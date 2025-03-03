Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,491 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.9 %

VRT opened at $95.09 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

