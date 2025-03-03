Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 412 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 929,407 shares of company stock worth $113,411,626. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $102.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.