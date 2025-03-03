Private Trust Co. NA Buys 233 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

