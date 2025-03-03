Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

