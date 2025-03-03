Private Trust Co. NA Has $304,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.26 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.