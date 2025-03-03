Private Trust Co. NA Has $304,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.26 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

