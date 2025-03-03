Private Trust Co. NA Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 309.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,141.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

