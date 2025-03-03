Private Trust Co. NA Has $397,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 484,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.60 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

