Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 88,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,884.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

