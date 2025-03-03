Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 261.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 128.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,873,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $76.32 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $377,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,264,700 shares in the company, valued at $93,107,214. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,311 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,903 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

