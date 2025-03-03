Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

