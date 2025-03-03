Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $10.21 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9,424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,439 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.74. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

