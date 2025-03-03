Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

