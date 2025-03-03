Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $8.67 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 75.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 322,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after buying an additional 293,400 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $67,652,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Solar by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 196,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $136.18 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.90 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.