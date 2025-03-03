Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,589,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 248.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 858,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after buying an additional 612,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

