Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Research – February 28th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, TeraWulf, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that directly or indirectly derive significant revenue from bitcoin-related activities—such as mining, trading, or providing services to the cryptocurrency industry—or hold a notable amount of bitcoin on their balance sheets. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the bitcoin market while trading on traditional stock exchanges, often serving as an alternative investment for those interested in the cryptocurrency sector without directly owning bitcoin. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,216,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,246,137. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 35,450,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,271,535. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 5.76.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 59,219,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,097,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.30.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 13,546,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,106,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,004,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,511,811. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

