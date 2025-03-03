Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, and manufacture products and technologies based on manipulations at the nanoscale level. These companies work on innovations in areas such as electronics, healthcare, energy, and materials science, offering investors exposure to potentially high-growth fields driven by cutting-edge nanotechnology advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. NVE has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 65,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.24.

