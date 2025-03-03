ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 20521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of $718.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.