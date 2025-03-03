ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 20521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $718.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,300,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 192,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

