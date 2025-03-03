Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading 63.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shot up 63.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 210,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 83,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

