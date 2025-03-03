PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
UNLRY opened at $1.62 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
