PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

UNLRY opened at $1.62 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.