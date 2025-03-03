PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PUTKF stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

