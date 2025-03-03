PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PUTKF stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
