Q2 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella Issued By Northland Capmk

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ambarella stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $73,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,174.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $97,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,793. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,583 shares of company stock worth $1,853,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,596,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

