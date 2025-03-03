QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $154.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

