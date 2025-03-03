QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 651,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,536,000 after acquiring an additional 942,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,326 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.90 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

