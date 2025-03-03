QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.