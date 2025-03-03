QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,282 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

